Building resilience: spotlight on Japan-based infrastructure debt fund manager, AMOAI

The Asset Management One Alternative Investments AMOAI team, led by chief investment officer, Hironobu Nakamura, is currently fundraising its third infrastructure debt fund, which it launched in January this year.

The Luxembourg-registered vehicle, Cosmic Blue Magnolia FCP-RAIF, achieved a second close in April, with a new JPY 10 billion USD $92.56 million commitment from Sumitomo Life Insurance Company.

The new capital took the fund to JPY 30 billion in size and it remains on track to achieve a final close in January 2022 with an aggregate volume of JPY 100bn nearly $1 billion in AUM, which would make it the largest strategy within...