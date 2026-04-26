British International Investment launches £1.1bn SE Asia clean energy initiative

British Climate Partners will work with investors to deploy capital through equity platforms and mezzanine finance to scale clean energy projects in developing Asia; the annual investment required to diversify away from coal is huge.
April 26, 2026

British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution (DFI) and impact investor, has announced a five-year strategy, including the launch of British Climate Partners (BCP).

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