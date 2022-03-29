Barclays Markets head announces retirement

Barclays has announced in a note to media, that after a career totalling four decades, head of Markets for Asia Pacific, Matt Pecot, plans to retire from June of this year

Having joined the bank in 2018 to lead its Equities business for Asia Pacific, Pecot was promoted a year later, to oversee the full region To date, his remit has involved leading the bank in Asia across credit and equities (including derivatives, prime and cash electronic execution services), as well as macro across markets including Hong Kong, India, Japan and Singapore

Before his time with Barclays, Pecot served at Credit Suisse, leading prime services and equities distribution

The bank is conducting an...