Barclays appoints Apac head of markets

Jean-François Mastrangelo has joined the British bank in Hong Kong; he most recently worked at Societe Generale.
November 11, 2025

London-headquartered banking group Barclays has appointed Jean-François Mastrangelo as its head of markets, Asia Pacific (Apac).

