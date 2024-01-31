Barclays appoints Apac co-head of credit trading

Barclays has appointed Abhay Kumar Sinha as co-head of credit trading, Asia Pacific, according to a company media release.

Based in Singapore, Sinha (pictured) started on January 31 and reports regionally to Hossein Zaimi, Barclays' head of markets, Apac. He also reports to Drew Mogavero, Barclays' global head of credit products.

Sinha will co-lead the credit business with James Roberts in their roles as co-heads of credit trading Apac.

Sinha has been with Deutsche Bank since 2006 and has played a pivotal role in the development of their structured finance business, particularly in South and Southeast Asia (SEA). He has spent over 25 years in the industry.

He also led their corporate financing business in India and was engaged in special situations. Prior to joining Deutsche Bank, Sinha was with ICICI Bank in Mumbai as head of legal for various corporate divisions.

“We are excited to welcome Abhay who brings with him a unique blend of leadership and market acumen,” said Zaimi. “His appointment also underscores our commitment to assembling a high-calibre team, reinforcing our position as one of the region’s industry leaders in credit and ensuring Barclays remains a trusted partner to our clients.”

“Abhay’s expertise will augment our best-in-class credit trading capabilities,” said Mogavero. “We look forward to leveraging his experience and knowledge to continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”

For more FinanceAsia people moves from across the region click here.