Ashurst hires Singapore restructuring and insolvency partner

Global law firm Ashurst has appointed of Kai Yun Tan as a partner in its restructuring, insolvency and special situations (RSSG) practice.

Singapore-based Tan joined Ashurst in April from Singapore law firm WongPartnership where she was a partner.

Tan (pictured right) has been tasked to focus on restructuring and insolvency, regularly acting for corporate debtors, sponsors, creditors, and turnaround professionals and investors. She is experienced in maritime and shipping disputes, regularly representing bank creditors, shipowners, charterers, shipyards and offshore oil and gas companies in maritime disputes, including disputes arising out of charterparties, insurance policies and bills of lading.

With over a decade of experience, Tan has been involved in several complex and high-profile restructurings and insolvencies in Asia in recent years, spanning both in-court and out-of-court mandates in relation to domestic and cross-border restructurings, according to a media release.

Tan joins alongside Manoj Pillay Sandrasegara, a widely-recognised restructuring practitioner.

Jean Woo, Ashurst’s Singapore office managing partner, commented: "[Tan's] deep expertise in restructuring and insolvency, combined with her strong maritime and shipping practice, strengthens our offering in Singapore and deepens the expertise we can bring to clients. With the volume of restructuring mandates expected to rise as companies and institutions navigate geopolitical uncertainty, Kai Yun's appointment positions us well to support clients across the region."

James Marshall, Ashurst’s Asia Pacific head of restructuring, insolvency and special situations practice, added: "Her ability to handle the full spectrum of transactional, advisory and contentious aspects of restructuring mandates, together with her strong relationships with financial institutions, will be instrumental in growing our practice in Asia and beyond."

For more FinanceAsia people moves click here.