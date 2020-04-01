Dark skies

Are Virgin Australia’s bonds headed for a crash landing?

The government has committed millions to helping save both Qantas and Virgin Australia, although the CEO of the former has publicly stated the later doesn’t deserve it. How much Virgin ends up receiving could have a significant impact on its corporate bond holders.
April 01, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic and deteriorating economic outlook have impacted the passenger airline industry in many countries, but this toxic mixture along with a whiff of nationalistic rhetoric has racked up the pressure on Virgin Australia Airlines. So-much-so that the country could see its first institutional bond default for almost 20 years.

Last week the country's second-largest carrier reduced domestic capacity by 90%, suspended its Tigerair Australia domestic services effective immediately and stood down 8,000 of the company’s 10,000 strong workforce.

“There has never been a travel environment in Australia as restricted as the one we see today and the extraordinary steps we’ve taken have been in...

