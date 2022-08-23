ANZ announces senior capital markets recruits

Last week August 16, ANZ announced several key hires within the bank’s Capital Markets capability across Asia and the Americas.

In Hong Kong, the bank announced the appointment of Paul Chang to lead its North Asia Debt Capital Markets business alongside Louise Yang, as co-heads of the DCM origination effort across products and client segments in the region. The pair will also manage the team based in Hong Kong. They report into KJ Kim, head of Capital Markets, Asia.

Chang joins the institution from SocGen, where he worked in the Asia-based Sustainable Finance team. He brings to ANZ over 12 years of dealing with...