Alun Evans rejoins Linklaters in Singapore

Alun Evans is experienced in cross-border M&A, private capital and infrastructure.
August 04, 2026

Alun Evans is set to rejoin Linklaters in mid-August as a partner in its corporate practice in Singapore to focus on Southeast Asia (SEA) and India. 

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