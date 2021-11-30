AIA Singapore: Large asset owners can use engagement to drive positive change

CIO Chunyen Liu speaks to FA about exerting positive influence across the Asian investment community.
Chunyen Liu
Chunyen Liu
November 30, 2021

The Singapore-based investment team of global insurance company, AIA, believes that engagement is an effective tool to improve investees’ environmental, social and governance ESG practices. But Chunyen Liu pictured, chief investment officer, shares that the firm will also consider divestment if companies fail to display progress.

“It’s through engagement that assets owners like us can exercise influence,” Liu told FinanceAsia.

AIA has a team of on-the-ground research analysts who regularly reach out to investees across all securities, to understand their progress across a range of ESG issues, Liu explained.

She added that due to the group’s size and its available...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222