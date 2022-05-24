ADDX secures new capital and shareholders through funding round

Thailand’s Krungsri Finnovate and SET Venture Holdings join the digital exchange as shareholders alongside financial institutions, Hamilton Lane and UOB.
May 24, 2022

Singapore-headquartered private markets exchange, ADDX, today May 24 announced the successful completion of a $58 million pre-series B fundraise, involving a group of newly secured shareholders.

The round brings the total capital raised by the firm to date, to approximately $120 million and introduces into its shareholder mix Hamilton Lane, Krungsri Finnovate the corporate venture capital arm of Krungsri Bank of Ayudhya, SET Venture Holding a subsidiary of the Stock Exchange of Thailand SET, and United Overseas Bank UOB.

The new Thai partners join domestic investment banking peer, Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group, which became a shareholder in ADDX in 2019. Other current shareholders...

