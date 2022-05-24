ADDX secures new capital and shareholders through funding round

Singapore-headquartered private markets exchange, ADDX, today May 24 announced the successful completion of a $58 million pre-series B fundraise, involving a group of newly secured shareholders.

The round brings the total capital raised by the firm to date, to approximately $120 million and introduces into its shareholder mix Hamilton Lane, Krungsri Finnovate the corporate venture capital arm of Krungsri Bank of Ayudhya, SET Venture Holding a subsidiary of the Stock Exchange of Thailand SET, and United Overseas Bank UOB.

The new Thai partners join domestic investment banking peer, Kiatnakin Phatra Financial Group, which became a shareholder in ADDX in 2019. Other current shareholders...