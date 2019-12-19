Outlook 2020

2020 G3 DCM: Frontier markets revving up

It could be one of the most exciting years ever for Asian frontier market issuance as Indochina gets into first gear.
December 19, 2019
It never quite materialised in 2019, but 2020 is shaping up to the year when issuance from Asia’s frontier markets starts to accelerate and range over a much wider geographical area.
 
The part of the region that banks and investors are most excited about is Indochina. Vietnam may finally start living up to its promise, while a debut dollar-denominated bond from Laos is on the cards and potentially a second international corporate bond offering from Cambodia.
 
All three countries are likely to be well-received particularly by investors concerned that there is no more room for spread performance among Asian...
