2020 G3 DCM: Frontier markets revving up

It never quite materialised in 2019, but 2020 is shaping up to the year when issuance from Asia’s frontier markets starts to accelerate and range over a much wider geographical area.

The part of the region that banks and investors are most excited about is Indochina. Vietnam may finally start living up to its promise, while a debut dollar-denominated bond from Laos is on the cards and potentially a second international corporate bond offering from Cambodia.

All three countries are likely to be well-received particularly by investors concerned that there is no more room for spread performance among Asian...