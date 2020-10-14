$1000-a-trade bond exchange eyeing 10% of Asia volumes: CEO

A newly minted exchange in Singapore plans to give individual investors access to the world of bonds by using technology to slice each security into 200 parts.

Fintech company BondEvalue, which this month received approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore as a Recognized Market Operator, allows for bonds to be traded in smaller ticket-sizes of $1,000. That compares with a typical bond investment of at least $200,000, a figure that is too large to be a single financial investment for most individuals.

The marketplace, called BondbloX Bond Exchange, uses blockchain technology to settle trades -- which otherwise take two days in over-the-counter trades, where...