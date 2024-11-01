FinanceAsia Awards 2025 Winner Spotlight

In this series, we delve deep into the strategies and initiatives that have contributed to the success of the winners of this year’s FinanceAsia Awards.
In this series, we delve deep into the strategies and initiatives that have contributed to the success of the winners of this year’s FinanceAsia Awards.

Winner Spotlight 2025: Allied Bank Limited

Pakistan: Best Bank (DOMESTIC) | Best Bank for Financial Inclusion (DOMESTIC) | Best Commercial Bank - SMEs (DOMESTIC) | Best Sustainable Bank (DOMESTIC) | Most DEI Progressive - Banks (DOMESTIC) | Most Innovative Use of Technology - Banks (DOMESTIC)
Allied Bank Limited

Winner Spotlight 2025: Bank BRI

INDONESIA: Best Bank for Financial Inclusion (DOMESTIC) | Best Commercial Bank - SMEs (DOMESTIC) | Best Custodian Bank (DOMESTIC) | Best Private Bank (DOMESTIC)
Bank BRI

Winner Spotlight 2025: CICC

CHINA (MAINLAND): Best BROKER (DOMESTIC) | Best ECM House (DOMESTIC) | Best Investment Bank (DOMESTIC) | Best M&A House (DOMESTIC)
CICC

Winner Spotlight 2025: OCBC

Singapore: Best Commercial Bank - SMEs (DOMESTIC) | Most Innovative Use of Technology - Banks (DOMESTIC) HONG KONG SAR: Best Commercial Bank - SMEs (INTERNATIONAL) INDONESIA: Best Commercial Bank - SMEs (INTERNATIONAL) MALAYSIA: Best Commercial Bank - SMEs (INTERNATIONAL)
OCBC