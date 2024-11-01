FinanceAsia Awards 2025 Winner Spotlight

Pakistan: Best Bank (DOMESTIC) | Best Bank for Financial Inclusion (DOMESTIC) | Best Commercial Bank - SMEs (DOMESTIC) | Best Sustainable Bank (DOMESTIC) | Most DEI Progressive - Banks (DOMESTIC) | Most Innovative Use of Technology - Banks (DOMESTIC)
Singapore: Best Commercial Bank - SMEs (DOMESTIC) | Most Innovative Use of Technology - Banks (DOMESTIC)
HONG KONG SAR: Best Commercial Bank - SMEs (INTERNATIONAL)
INDONESIA: Best Commercial Bank - SMEs (INTERNATIONAL)
MALAYSIA: Best Commercial Bank - SMEs (INTERNATIONAL)