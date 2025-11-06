xiaomi

Xpeng powers up with new focus on IoT

Despite pressure on the EV industry, the electric car unicorn hopes that Series C funding and a new strategic investor will help it weather the storm.
November 13, 2019

REFORMIST: HK, China spat over tech IPOs turns toxic

Xiaomi, issuers and mainland investors have been caught in the cross-fire between bourses. While the prize of hosting China’s tech unicorns is worth fighting for, exchanges should not lose sight of who they ultimately serve: investors.
July 17, 2018