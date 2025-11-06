HKEX to welcome Middle Eastern issuer soon, while Xiaomi hopes to bring its EV products to Europe.
November 06, 2025
Portfolio managers and participants examine the importance of a vaccine for Covid-19 and the US presidential elections in lively discussions.
October 19, 2020
Chinese smartphone maker keen on having bonds with different tenures in due course, and is even exploring securities with more than 10-year maturity.
October 19, 2020
Despite pressure on the EV industry, the electric car unicorn hopes that Series C funding and a new strategic investor will help it weather the storm.
November 13, 2019
With the addition of Ant Financial, Insight Fintech, Infinium and Ping An, eight banks in Hong Kong now have virtual banking licences.
May 09, 2019
As tech devices search for a new growth point, Insta360, China's answer to GoPro, has just raised $30 million to expand its hardware business.
March 20, 2019
Difficult public equity markets and long lead times before companies list their shares are propelling issuers and investors to prioritise off-market transactions.
February 12, 2019
Electric vehicles are the future, but don't count on profits in the short term. Why not invest where the real money is — in the multibillion dollar traditional auto space?
August 27, 2018
Xiaomi, issuers and mainland investors have been caught in the cross-fire between bourses. While the prize of hosting China’s tech unicorns is worth fighting for, exchanges should not lose sight of who they ultimately serve: investors.
July 17, 2018
Having ridden the US bull market, Tiger Brokers has sealed a series-C round of funding that values it at more than $1 billion.
July 11, 2018
loop
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site
in 10 second(s)