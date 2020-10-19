Offshore Bonds

Xiaomi looking to tap offshore bond markets again at 'right time'

Chinese smartphone maker keen on having bonds with different tenures in due course, and is even exploring securities with more than 10-year maturity.
October 19, 2020

Chinese smartphone major Xiaomi, which raised $600 million in 10-year bonds from its maiden U.S. dollar issuance in April, expects to be a repeat issuer with securities across different tenures.

While the company currently has no definitive plans, it is exploring options, including an opportunity for bonds with greater than 10-year maturity, according to Steve Lin, senior director for corporate finance at Xiaomi.

“The liquidity, flexibility, breadth of investors and the professionalism provided by the offshore market is something we value a lot and we would like to continue,” Lin said on a panel discussion at FinanceAsia’s 2nd China Fixed Income Summit on Monday.

