China steel merger a ‘rip-off’

The mega-merger of two Chinese steelmakers has a lot of benefits for the country. But it is a terrible deal for shareholders.
September 23, 2016

Hong Kong IPOs attract fervent retail demand

PanAsialum, a Chinese manufacturer of aluminium products, and Time Watch, a watch manufacturer, raise a combined $264 million from their offerings, while this year's first Indonesian IPO gets underway.
January 30, 2013

SK Telecom withdraws $324 million sale of Posco shares

The cancelled block trade accounted for 1.15% of the Korean steelmaker and was offered at a discount of up to 4%. Meanwhile, a controlling shareholder in Hong Kong-listed Hop Hing sells $91 million worth of shares.
September 26, 2012