The sale of a 5.8% stake in Steel Authority of India enables the government to meet its revised divestment target for the current fiscal year, but only with a little help from other state-owned entities.
PanAsialum, a Chinese manufacturer of aluminium products, and Time Watch, a watch manufacturer, raise a combined $264 million from their offerings, while this year's first Indonesian IPO gets underway.
The cancelled block trade accounted for 1.15% of the Korean steelmaker and was offered at a discount of up to 4%. Meanwhile, a controlling shareholder in Hong Kong-listed Hop Hing sells $91 million worth of shares.