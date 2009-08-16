Contracted sales of Chinese property developers have largely recovered since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Nationwide monthly sales declined by up to 35% at the pandemic’s peak in February 2020 when the government ordered most sales offices to shut, but have since rebounded. Monthly sales growth turned positive in year-on-year terms since May 2020, and cumulative nationwide contracted sales up to September 2020 were 6% higher than in the same period in 2019.