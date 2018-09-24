Steve Dunthorne

Steve Dunthorne is associate editor for FinanceAsia, AsianInvestor and The Corporate Treasurer. He previously worked at the South China Morning Post for regional and national newspapers in the UK.

How Go-Jek is delivering competition to SE Asia

Ride-hailing turns competitive again in Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines as Indonesia's unicorn rides in. But it won't use its own name, nor bring its fintech services.
May 24, 2018

Cathay Pacific: the one that got away?

A Hong Kong shopping spree by China's major enterprises shows no sign of abating. But adding a premium airline to the basket now looks less likely.
November 06, 2017