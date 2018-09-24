Steve Dunthorne
Steve Dunthorne is associate editor for FinanceAsia, AsianInvestor and The Corporate Treasurer. He previously worked at the South China Morning Post for regional and national newspapers in the UK.
A modest fine clears the way for the ride-hailing startup to dominate. But has the Lion City's tame decision left a block on the road for other start-ups?
September 24, 2018
What's the best way to ensure you're well fed in Asia? We pick through some of the options to ensure you're always satisfied, not starving.
June 01, 2018
Ride-hailing turns competitive again in Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines as Indonesia's unicorn rides in. But it won't use its own name, nor bring its fintech services.
May 24, 2018
The Chinese e-commerce giant buys a Pakistani company that operates in five countries key to Beijing's regional trade plan
May 08, 2018
More Asian governments are looking to legislate against 'fake news'. Think these laws won't be used to protect dodgy companies? Think again.
May 02, 2018
CEO Eric Jing adds executive chairman duties as Lucy Peng moves to Alibaba's Southeast Asia e-commerce play, Lazada.
April 09, 2018
As ride-hailing giants consolidate and focus on their own markets, investors will celebrate. But becoming a dominant player brings risks.
March 26, 2018
The fintech start-up raises $70m from Japanese and Chinese financial powerhouses. It could use the money to execute acquisitions ahead of a long-awaited IPO.
January 24, 2018
The case of a former Hong Kong official awaiting trial in New York is a timely reminder not to let your guard down in frontier markets.
December 03, 2017
A Hong Kong shopping spree by China's major enterprises shows no sign of abating. But adding a premium airline to the basket now looks less likely.
November 06, 2017
loop
Click to Skip Ad
Continue to site in 10 second(s)