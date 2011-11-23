Sameera Anand

Co-deputy Editor, FinanceAsia



Sameera Anand is the co-deputy editor of FinanceAsia and covers mergers and acquisitions including private equity, as well as market developments in the Indian sub-continent. She spent more than 12 years working as an investment banker with the ICICI group in Mumbai before becoming a financial journalist in 2005. Sameera is an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management at Ahmedabad.