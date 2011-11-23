Sameera Anand
Co-deputy Editor, FinanceAsia
Sameera Anand is the co-deputy editor of FinanceAsia and covers mergers and acquisitions including private equity, as well as market developments in the Indian sub-continent. She spent more than 12 years working as an investment banker with the ICICI group in Mumbai before becoming a financial journalist in 2005. Sameera is an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management at Ahmedabad.
The chief investment officer of Zurich-based Falcon Private Bank talks about how the private bank intends to grow and why Asia is the focus.
November 23, 2011
Companies have announced a spate of M&A deals this month, leading Dealogic to estimate that up to $1.2 billion in M&A fees could have been banked this year, with the lion's share in Goldman's account.
November 16, 2011
Sergio Ermotti is formally anointed group CEO of UBS, while Axel Weber's appointment to chairman of the board is accelerated.
November 15, 2011
UBS India CEO Manisha Girotra resigns at a time when the investment banking units at both UBS and rival firm, Credit Suisse, are being restructured.
November 14, 2011
We speak to Marcel Kreis, head of private banking Asia-Pacific for Credit Suisse, about why the Swiss bank has been able to attract substantial new assets into its wealth management business.
November 07, 2011
Andrew Richards jumps ship from Morgan Stanley in Europe to Barclays Capital in Asia.
November 07, 2011
Pepsi swaps its China bottling business for a stake in Tingyi-Asahi Beverages as it aims to consolidate its position in what will soon be the world's biggest beverage market.
November 06, 2011
Spectacles that can be adjusted by the user to address near- or far-sightedness win their developer top honours as the most innovative invention from Asia-Pacific.
November 03, 2011
Tan Su Shan, who heads wealth management for DBS, talks about how the Singaporean bank intends to leverage its competitive advantage.
October 30, 2011
Allen Lo, deputy CEO, UBS Wealth Management, APAC, discusses how the financial crisis has affected private banking clients and why he expects consolidation in the industry soon.
October 26, 2011
