Natalie Lau

London-listed financial services group shows commitment to Hong Kong market with two key appointments.
August 03, 2000
Morgan Stanley Dean Witter has expanded its research capabilities through region-wide hires.
August 02, 2000
Rob Kissel heads Merrill Lynch''s distressed corporate products group for Asia Pacific (excluding Japan).
August 02, 2000
Mark Greenwood takes up CEO role at Brooker Group in Thailand.
August 01, 2000
HSBC appoints Charles de Croisset as executive and John Kemp-Welch as non-executive director.
August 01, 2000
Gavin Williamson spearheads Salomon Smith Barney''s drive into electronic trading.
July 28, 2000
Six key appointments in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand.
July 27, 2000
Salomon Smith Barney has appointed Huan Guo Cang as vice chairman in Asia to develop China business.
July 27, 2000
Former journalist Sheel Kohli takes up regional corporate communication role at ING Barings.
July 25, 2000
