The region’s private credit markets are emerging as the next big opportunity for investors who are searching for higher yielding assets, and Singapore start-up, Kilde, is making a unique play for this under-tapped asset class.
The region is home to 35 unicorns and counting, with fintech and e-commerce companies having raised the most funds, so far. With the public markets taking notice of the sector’s vast potential, 2022 could promise more listings in the line-up.
Tech entrepreneur, Yat Siu, launched one of Hong Kong's first internet providers in the 1990s and today, is contributing to what he calls “the open metaverse”, through the company he co-founded: Animoca Brands.
Vietnam is emerging as a major tech ecosystem hub and provides a viable alternative investment pipeline to China, in the context of ongoing regulatory crackdown. And if it’s an indication of the country’s ambitions, start-ups like Loship are chasing the dream of ringing the US opening bell.