Liza Tan

Southeast Asia’s billion-dollar club

The region is home to 35 unicorns and counting, with fintech and e-commerce companies having raised the most funds, so far. With the public markets taking notice of the sector’s vast potential, 2022 could promise more listings in the line-up.
March 15, 2022

Animoca Brands: building the Hong Kong metaverse

Tech entrepreneur, Yat Siu, launched one of Hong Kong's first internet providers in the 1990s and today, is contributing to what he calls “the open metaverse”, through the company he co-founded: Animoca Brands.
March 01, 2022

Start-up success: Vietnam on the rise

Vietnam is emerging as a major tech ecosystem hub and provides a viable alternative investment pipeline to China, in the context of ongoing regulatory crackdown. And if it’s an indication of the country’s ambitions, start-ups like Loship are chasing the dream of ringing the US opening bell.
February 08, 2022