Animoca Brands: building the Hong Kong metaverse

Tech entrepreneur, Yat Siu, launched one of Hong Kong's first internet providers in the 1990s and today, is contributing to what he calls “the open metaverse”, through the company he co-founded: Animoca Brands.
March 01, 2022

Hong Kong-based Animoca Brands is aggressively growing its portfolio of metaverse holdings, through a flurry of deals.

In February, the company completed its acquisition of indie game developer, Grease Monkey Games the name behind games, Torque Burnout and Torque Drift. It also led investments in Brand New Vision - the platform that is taking fashion into the democratised blockchain universe of “Web 3.0” play-to-earn games, SIDUS HEROS and CafeCosmos “massively multiplayer online role-playing game” MMPORPG, Elumia and a handful of others.

In addition, Binance Labs, the venture capital arm and incubator of Binance announced a $1.5 million investment in one of Animoca Brands’ play-to-earn mobile...

