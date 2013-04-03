Lillian Liu
Reporter - China and Equities, FinanceAsia
Lillian Liu is responsible for covering China's business and the region's equity markets for both the web site and the magazine. Before joining the FinanceAsia team, she was a senior reporter at China's official English-language newspaper, China Daily, covering a wide range of business news including listed companies, market trends, and regulatory reform. Prior to that Lillian was a lecturer at Tongji Medical University, a major Chinese university. Lillian graduated from Wuhan University.
The portfolio manager of the BlackRock China Fund discusses investment opportunities in China and the importance of valuation discipline.
April 03, 2013
The government’s new measures targeting the housing industry have had a big effect on divorce rates, but will not impact large players such as China Vanke.
March 20, 2013
The conservative former central banker is not expected to rock the boat as chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission.
March 19, 2013
The new guidelines are comprehensive but the need to sustain economic growth may put pressure on enforcement.
March 15, 2013
Financial institutions in Hong Kong are offered an opportunity to invest in mainland stocks but the impact on the A-share market will be limited, experts say.
March 13, 2013
Most of the listing hopefuls are smaller companies with modest fundraising plans.
March 06, 2013
China Renaissance Securities has hired two senior bankers from Credit Suisse and Mirae Asset Securities to enhance its Hong Kong and US operations.
March 04, 2013
The recording of two financial professionals sharing a bearish outlook during a private chat is made public.
February 27, 2013
The process of gaining approval to list in China is open to corruption as a small number of officers have unchecked power over which applicants go first, economist says.
February 22, 2013
Growing pollution and congestion problems mean that investment in public transport is a sure thing, say analysts.
February 07, 2013
