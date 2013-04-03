Lillian Liu

Reporter - China and Equities, FinanceAsia



Lillian Liu is responsible for covering China's business and the region's equity markets for both the web site and the magazine. Before joining the FinanceAsia team, she was a senior reporter at China's official English-language newspaper, China Daily, covering a wide range of business news including listed companies, market trends, and regulatory reform. Prior to that Lillian was a lecturer at Tongji Medical University, a major Chinese university. Lillian graduated from Wuhan University.