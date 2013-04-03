Lillian Liu

Reporter - China and Equities, FinanceAsia

Lillian Liu is responsible for covering China's business and the region's equity markets for both the web site and the magazine. Before joining the FinanceAsia team, she was a senior reporter at China's official English-language newspaper, China Daily, covering a wide range of business news including listed companies, market trends, and regulatory reform. Prior to that Lillian was a lecturer at Tongji Medical University, a major Chinese university. Lillian graduated from Wuhan University.

Q&A: BlackRock’s Jing Ning

The portfolio manager of the BlackRock China Fund discusses investment opportunities in China and the importance of valuation discipline.
April 03, 2013

Property tax exposes Chinese pragmatism

The government’s new measures targeting the housing industry have had a big effect on divorce rates, but will not impact large players such as China Vanke.
March 20, 2013