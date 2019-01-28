Daniel Flatt

As the race between Grab and its unicorn rivals hots up, Indonesia’s regulators must make the route to an IPO easier for issuers and rules more transparent for investors if they want to give home-grown talent a boost.
January 28, 2019
Grab wants to build a cashless economy across 10 Asean countries. Reuben Lai, the head of financial services at the ride-hailing firm, lays out his roadmap for FinanceAsia readers.
January 02, 2019
Beijing and Tokyo's huge financial commitments to support the Philippines’ infrastructure glut may not immediately yield the business that they expect.
February 20, 2018
The traditional meeting place of East and West presents itself as the international hub for China's global initiative. That won't work if the city's unique attributes are undermined.
January 22, 2018
Growing in confidence on the international stage, it is vital Asia’s maintains its impressive momentum. We examine how the private sector can get involved.
January 10, 2018
FinanceAsia survey reveals strong interest in China’s massive infrastructure plan, but the level of understanding is mixed
December 04, 2017
October 30, 2012
February 13, 2012
