Andrew Wright

IFC and ADB invest in inaugural $410m climate bond

Two of the world’s largest development lenders kick-start 2019 with a combined $95 million investment in AC Energy’s inaugural $410 million certified climate bond, listed on the Singapore exchange.
February 08, 2019

S&P wins race for China's $11t bond market

Investors can now turn to a familiar face in China as S&P Global is granted the first licence to offer credit ratings services. Will this be a game-changer?
January 29, 2019

Trade war pushes private equity into SE Asia

As the China-US trade war gives global markets the jitters, private equity firms are increasingly looking to Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia for a return.
January 17, 2019

MUFG sees a bright future for Islamic financing

The Japanese megabank has closed its first Sharia-compliant financing with a $35 million facility for a large solar project in Malaysia. And it sees more opportunities ahead.
January 11, 2019