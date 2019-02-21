Andrew Wright

The north Asia private equity firm has spread its reach southwards to purchase Asia-Pacific assets from Godiva Chocolatier’s owner Yildiz Holding.
February 21, 2019
The private equity firm celebrates 25 years investing in Asia with its largest Asia-focused fund to date.
February 11, 2019
Two of the world’s largest development lenders kick-start 2019 with a combined $95 million investment in AC Energy’s inaugural $410 million certified climate bond, listed on the Singapore exchange.
February 08, 2019
One intrepid private equity firm views the Mekong region as an arena rich for equity investors. As long as they choose wisely.
January 31, 2019
Investors can now turn to a familiar face in China as S&P Global is granted the first licence to offer credit ratings services. Will this be a game-changer?
January 29, 2019
On average less than half as deep as in the US, capital markets in the Asia-Pacific region are catching up rapidly. A new report says they are poised to explode in the coming decade.
January 24, 2019
As the China-US trade war gives global markets the jitters, private equity firms are increasingly looking to Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia for a return.
January 17, 2019
Hong Kong is gearing up to sell its inaugural green bonds which could be the largest issuance of sovereign green paper in the world.
January 14, 2019
The Japanese megabank has closed its first Sharia-compliant financing with a $35 million facility for a large solar project in Malaysia. And it sees more opportunities ahead.
January 11, 2019
The US investment firm has appointed David Luboff to head the regional business as it continues to build out its infrastructure investment platform.
January 10, 2019
