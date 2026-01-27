Zijin Gold International agrees 'friendly' $4bn cash deal for Allied Gold

Allied Gold owns several large gold mines in Africa with the Canadian firm describing the all-cash offer as "friendly"; its annual gold output is expected to increase to 25 tonnes by 2029.
January 27, 2026

HKEX-listed Zijin Gold International, a subsidiary of China's Zijin Mining, has agreed to buy Canada's Allied Gold, according to a January 26 company announcement.

