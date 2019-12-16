Woolworths, Kathmandu and TCorp top FinanceAsia’s deal awards

The 2019 recipients of our deal awards for Australia and New Zealand showed tenacity and astute market timing in executing these landmark deals.
December 16, 2019

DEAL AWARDS

 

BEST IPO
HomeCo, A$325 million
Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan
Legal advisers Baker McKenzie, Gilbert Tobin
HomeCo’s shares surged 12% when they debuted in October putting a silver lining around an otherwise gloomy consumer market in Australia. The retail property group upsized the deal from an original target of A$300 million thanks to early support from cornerstone investors which included several of Credit Suisse’s private banking clients a who’s who of Australia’s rich. The shares were also popular with retail investors chasing a fully franked dividend of 6%. In the end, retail...

