As Asia's commercial banks grow in scale and complexity, spreadsheets and basic treasury modules are increasingly becoming sources of operational risk, limited visibility and control challenges. In an environment shaped by cyber threats, AI-driven innovation, evolving regulations and rising market volatility, treasury has become too strategic to rely on legacy tools. A modern treasury platform that provides automation, controls, risk management and scalability are imperative for banks to strengthen resilience, support growth and compete with confidence, according to Nasdaq.