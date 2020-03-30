Will an airline company ever be able to IPO again?

In what is a stark reminder of the severe turbulence facing the industry, the CEO of Qatar Airways, Akbar Al Baker, recently told the press that despite actually increasing capacity from March 29 to tackle the need to operate repatriation flights, the company only has “enough cash to take it through a very short period of time.”

The COVID-19 pandemic is placing a cashflow strain on all operators. In order to stay solvent, most have cut capacity and grounded planes. As a business built upon the movement of people approaches an abrupt halt, the International Air Transport Association estimates the industry is expected to lose nearly $250 billion in...