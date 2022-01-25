Why investors might be returning to Chinese equities

Following a dismal 2021 performance, Chinese equities have rallied so far this year, as investors begin moving into sectors that were previously untouchable due to an uncertain regulatory outlook.
Major Chinese indices underperformed in comparison with their emerging market and global peers in 2021, as Beijing’s tightening regulatory oversight and geopolitical concerns with the US lingered across new economy and technology sectors, hampering the share price of major index constituents

Beijing’s 2020 decision to scrap the initial public offering (IPO) of Ant Group, Alibaba’s fintech arm, set a downward valuation course for companies managing customer data Suddenly, technology’s most valuable asset - user data - had become a liability Last year, China’s market regulators initiated an antitrust probe into Didi shortly after the ride-sharing company went public in New York, erasing more than three quarters...

