What investors should know when Asian tech names become a bigger part of a major index

New Chinese technology companies are now eligible for the Hang Seng Index, expanding their presence across Asia and likely drawing more inflows from index investors
August 12, 2020

With offices closed and more working from home, it seems that everyone has become a technology expert. Zoom, Google Hangouts, and Microsoft Team have become part of the new corporate lexicon, where a strong WIFI signal becomes as important as the virtual background one chooses.

As users become technology experts, so do investors.

Along with healthcare companies, technology stocks are leading the recent equity rally. Pre-Covid 19 concerns that an economic slowdown and trade war would derail the consumer upgrading cycle never materialised. As school lessons and work moved online, households upgraded their equipment and adapted to the new normal under the coronavirus.

...

