Who are the best managed companies in Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines?

We are pleased to announce part two of FinanceAsia’s 2020 Asia’s Best Companies survey, where portfolio managers and analysts give us their professional take on the region’s top corporations.

Celebrating its 20th year, FinanceAsia’s research provides a unique insight into investors’ perception of Asia’s largest listed companies, their investor relations, commitment to environmental, social and governance policies and acknowledges stand-out performances in industry sectors.

The survey results are based entirely on the views of investors and analysts. Only responses fitting the criteria were included in the results. Thank you to all 335 qualified individuals who contributed to this poll, which ran during January and February of this year.

We have also shaken up the categories a little, splitting out “Best ESG” into its three constituent parts – and in line with the significance of their impact to a company’s corporate behaviour. We now have as follows:

Best Environmental Stewardship

Most Committed to Social Causes

Best Corporate Governance

Today we release the results for Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. China, Hong Kong and Taiwan were published yesterday. Thailand, Singapore and the sector winners will be announced tomorrow.

For those keen to compare performances to last year, FinanceAsia’s 2019 survey results, are here .

Full results will be published in the spring issue of FinanceAsia's magazine.