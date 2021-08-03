White & Case expands capital markets practice with key hire

Fluent in Cantonese and Mandarin, Margie Chan joins W&C with qualification to practise English, Hong Kong and New York law.
August 03, 2021

White Case today announced the addition of Margie Chan as partner to its Global Capital Markets practice in Hong Kong.

Fluent in Cantonese and Mandarin, as well as being qualified to practise English, Hong Kong and New York law, Chan brings more than 20 years of experience to the firm.

Most recently a partner at Norton Rose Fulbright, Chan also worked at the New York and Hong Kong bases of Davis Polk Wardwell for 11 years.

Her practice to date focusses on high yield debt offerings, private placement issuances and liability management transactions. She advises issuers and underwriters on high yield issuances by issuers...

