Where the optimism still lingers for cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies have experienced a collapse in 2022, but regulation maturity and greater technological familiarity is supporting an upbeat outlook for decentralised technologies – despite the market price for digital tokens.
August 16, 2022

The valuations for digital money topped $3 trillion last year. Bitcoin, the world’s most renowned or infamous cryptocurrency, gained nearly 70% in 2021, closing the year at around $50,000 per coin. Subsequently, the rally fueled a slew of celebrity endorsements, even as prices began to wobble in December.

But the selling pressure intensified as the calendar year turned. Since, markets have returned nearly two-thirds of its market value to around $1 trillion, with Hollywood’s stars falling quiet, a tacit reflection of waning optimism.

Yet, regardless of where crypto prices are trading, policy tailwinds continue to provide forward momentum. Back in March, the Biden administration signed...

