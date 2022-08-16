Where the optimism still lingers for cryptocurrencies

The valuations for digital money topped $3 trillion last year. Bitcoin, the world’s most renowned or infamous cryptocurrency, gained nearly 70% in 2021, closing the year at around $50,000 per coin. Subsequently, the rally fueled a slew of celebrity endorsements, even as prices began to wobble in December.

But the selling pressure intensified as the calendar year turned. Since, markets have returned nearly two-thirds of its market value to around $1 trillion, with Hollywood’s stars falling quiet, a tacit reflection of waning optimism.

Yet, regardless of where crypto prices are trading, policy tailwinds continue to provide forward momentum. Back in March, the Biden administration signed...