What the Kyrgyz Republic must do to diversify its economy

The second poorest Central Asian nation after Tajikistan, the land-locked Kyrgyz Republic formerly known as Kyrgyzstan has struggled to shift to a market-based economy since gaining independence during the break up of the USSR. It has remained for the past few years in what multilateral agencies euphemistically call a transition phase.

It is true, of course, that this growth is coming from a low base, but thanks to an abundance of minerals, particularly the open-pit gold mining site of Kumtor in Issyk-Kul, there is a sense that the tide might be turning.

For the first half of last year, GDP jumped 6.4% according to the Eurasian...