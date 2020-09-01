What the Ant Group and Lufax IPOs will tell us about China's tech transformation

A more connected digital ecosystem will become one of Covid-19’s lasting impacts.

From remote working to cashless payments, digital footprints have proliferated as more of what is done goes online. Subsequently, the data produced emerges as the new highly sought-after commodity for technology companies, investors, and financial regulators. With consumer behaviors and preferences feeding today’s algorithms, tomorrow’s innovations will be data driven.

Before the pandemic, use in fintech, an umbrella term for any business that engages technology for financial services, was nascent. But as fintech’s advantages gather, so does the cost of remaining dormant. A report by EY finds that 85% of global banks are prioritizing a...