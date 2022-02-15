What next for crypto?

A version of this feature was published in FinanceAsia's December 2021 magazine

For most digital money enthusiasts, blockchain sceptics, and anyone in between, the conversation around cryptocurrency focusses on one barometer: Bitcoin’s price While supporters argue that the best-known decentralised (defi) digital coin remains undervalued, crypto critics have been forced to dine on humble pie after Bitcoin’s market value more than doubled in 2021, reaching $65,000 by mid-November, after having started the year at $30,000

There are structural reasons to be optimistic about the development of cryptocurrency The introduction of market frameworks and better regulatory oversight is helping cultivate a broadening familiarity with digital money, nurturing a higher risk tolerance for...