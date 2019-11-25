Biotech development

What does Chinese biotech want from professional investors?

Biotech investment is the new gold rush in China. But firms still struggle to find steady investment from private equity players and industry heavyweights.
November 25, 2019

It might be the hottest sector in China, but there can be a distinct draft of cold air for the founders of biotech startups when they are looking for investors to back their business.

Some of these chills come from the underwhelming performance of Chinese biotech and pharmaceutical companies that have listed domestically. Of the 303 public companies in the sector, 67% of them saw their share prices shrink in the first half of the year, according to capital markets research firm SWS Research.

In terms of profit, 37% of them suffered a net loss in the first half of 2019 too which has had...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222