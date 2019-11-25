What does Chinese biotech want from professional investors?

It might be the hottest sector in China, but there can be a distinct draft of cold air for the founders of biotech startups when they are looking for investors to back their business.

Some of these chills come from the underwhelming performance of Chinese biotech and pharmaceutical companies that have listed domestically. Of the 303 public companies in the sector, 67% of them saw their share prices shrink in the first half of the year, according to capital markets research firm SWS Research.

In terms of profit, 37% of them suffered a net loss in the first half of 2019 too which has had...