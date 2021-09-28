Westpac appoints new CEO for New Zealand

Westpac bank has announced the appointment of Catherine McGrath pictured as CEO for its New Zealand business.

The news will see McGrath take on the role from mid-November, subject to regulatory approvals. In the interim, Simon Power continues as acting CEO, after which time he will return to his role as general manager for Westpac’s Institutional and Business Banking division.

McGrath began her career at the Bank of New Zealand and has since held a number of roles at Barclays and Lloyds TSB in the UK.

Returning to New Zealand from London, she most recently held the post of...