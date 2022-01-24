UBS appoints Japan research co-heads

Switzerland-headquartered investment bank UBS, has announced the appointment of Kenji Yasui and Jaime Manzone as co-heads of Japan Research Their appointments are effective January 11, 2022

Yasui and Manzone replace former head of Japanese research, Stefan Pendert, who left UBS and returned to Europe for personal reasons, a spokesperson for UBS told FinanceAsia

Based in Tokyo, they report to Michael Yule, Asia Pacific head of research

Yasui is currently a managing director of equity research at UBS, covering industrial and consumer electronics, and semiconductor production equipment He will retain these responsibilities in addition to his new Japan co-head role Yasui joined UBS in 2007, prior to which he was an analyst at JP Morgan

Manzone, in...