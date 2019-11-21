Bonds in a flap

Tunghsu: China's high-yield chickens coming home to roost

Investors roasted through another default from the industrials sector, as the spotlight falls back on the domestic audit industry.
November 21, 2019
It’s a question with which China’s regulators are becoming increasingly familiar. How does a company that reports a comfortable cash balance one moment not have the financial resources to meet the coupon or principal payments on its debts the next 
 
This week’s teaser comes from the Tunghsu Group. On November 18, the group’s chief operating subsidiary, Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology, missed a coupon payment on a Rmb800 million $113.8 million MTN issue and failed to repay a Rmb1.87 billion bond after investors triggered the latter’s put option.
 
Yet the group’s recent financials recorded an apparently healthy liquidity position. ...
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222