Trump's tariffs could hit Vietnam hard

The tariffs are set to come in on Wednesday, April 9, and could cause huge upheaval for US companies, Chinese companies and Vietnamese companies across their supply chains.
April 08, 2025

US president Donald Trump announced on April 2 a range of sweeping ‘reciprocal tariffs’ towards a list of some 60 trade partners with the US, on what he described as ‘Liberation Day’ for the country.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media