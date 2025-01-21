Trump begins with flurry of executive orders and threat of tariffs

The new US president issues orders for the US to leave the World Health Organisation and Paris climate agreement, with digital app TikTok emerging as one potential leverage point between the US and China over tariffs.
January 21, 2025

Markets in Asia Pacific (Apac) breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday, January 21, as newly inaugurated US president Donald Trump appears to be looking for deals when it comes to tariffs.

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Sign In to Your Account To Access Exclusive FinanceAsia Content!

Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium FA resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial - no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.

Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.

Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.

Share our publication on social media
Share our publication on social media