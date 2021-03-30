TRENDSETTERS at-a-glance: Hong Kong IPOs reach record highs; and more

Hong Kong maintains impressive IPO momentum; China takes step forward in ESG reporting; and Broadridge bolsters capital markets franchise.
March 30, 2021

Hong Kong's IPO market continued its strong momentum from the second half of last year, achieving a historic high in the first quarter of 2021 with total funds raised hitting $13.9 billion, according to KPMG's latest analysis.

Driven by strong liquidity, investor demand has remained solid, with three sizeable Chinese technology company listings in Hong Kong raising a total of HKD 92.4 billion 70% of total funds raised during the quarter.

With the growing number of completed secondary deals in recent years, KPMG said the Hong Kong bourse is viewed as an attractive option in terms of a listing venue for homecoming listings by US-listed...

