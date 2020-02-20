Think smart: Are investors getting over-excited by online education again?

The coronavirus outbreak in China has delayed the opening of the school spring term across the country. But rather than letting their Children watch TV, parents are required to supervise them while they take online classes instead.

The rebound in online education has reignited the attention from investors it seems. On February 18, Whale English Elite Education announced the completion a Rmb100 million $14 million Series B fundraising. Sino-Ocean Capital led the fundraising, while Hike Capital and Fresh Capital participated in the round. China TH Capital was the financial advisor on the deal.

This is the tenth investment in Chinese online education to complete in the...