The world’s fastest-growing bond market

China continues to drive growth within its debt market, in spite of the negative image conveyed by property developer, Evergrande Group.
November 16, 2021

Exposure to Asia’s bond markets is now considered crucial by many mainstream global investors.

MarketAxess, a global electronic trading platform for fixed income securities, has seen trading volumes increase 60% year-on-year growth in the region so far. The electronification of Asia’s capital markets has helped drive interest from investors as well as dealers.

“We’re starting to see a huge acceleration in adoption of electronic platforms and see this playing out a lot more in Asia, than anywhere else in the world,” Craig McLeod, head of emerging markets at MarketAxess Holdings, told FinanceAsia in an exclusive interview.

The China Connection

