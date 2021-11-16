The world’s fastest-growing bond market

Exposure to Asia’s bond markets is now considered crucial by many mainstream global investors.

MarketAxess, a global electronic trading platform for fixed income securities, has seen trading volumes increase 60% year-on-year growth in the region so far. The electronification of Asia’s capital markets has helped drive interest from investors as well as dealers.

“We’re starting to see a huge acceleration in adoption of electronic platforms and see this playing out a lot more in Asia, than anywhere else in the world,” Craig McLeod, head of emerging markets at MarketAxess Holdings, told FinanceAsia in an exclusive interview.

The China Connection

...