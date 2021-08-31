The VC playbook for portfolio companies: learning from the Covid-19 crisis

When a “black swan” event like the Covid-19 pandemic hits, founders of start-ups often take one of two approaches. Some adopt a wait-and-see attitude, hoping things will pass. Others jump into action and start putting contingency plans in place.

It is the latter group of “quick reacting” founders that Jenny Lee, a Singapore-based managing partner of GGV Capital says emerges as a key differentiator in such a crisis. The global VC firm manages $9.2 billion with investments in the US, Canada, China, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America and Israel.

When the first Covid-19 cases emerged in China, GGV put a strategy in place for its portfolio...