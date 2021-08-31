The VC playbook for portfolio companies: learning from the Covid-19 crisis

Being cashflow positive is crucial for start-ups and while the pandemic has made this more challenging, lessons learned help fuel the positive Southeast Asian outlook.
August 31, 2021

When a “black swan” event like the Covid-19 pandemic hits, founders of start-ups often take one of two approaches. Some adopt a wait-and-see attitude, hoping things will pass. Others jump into action and start putting contingency plans in place.

It is the latter group of “quick reacting” founders that Jenny Lee, a Singapore-based managing partner of GGV Capital says emerges as a key differentiator in such a crisis. The global VC firm manages $9.2 billion with investments in the US, Canada, China, India, Southeast Asia, Latin America and Israel.

When the first Covid-19 cases emerged in China, GGV put a strategy in place for its portfolio...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at [email protected], or +(852) 2122 5222