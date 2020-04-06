The unusual flight path of Kazakhstan's first Falcon bond

The club of cutely named foreign bonds has a new such member. At the end of March, the first Falcon bond joined Kangaroo, Samurai and Panda bonds.

A Rmb1 billion $141 million renminbi-denominated bond in Kazakhstan the paper’s nomenclature is a nod to the country’s tradition of falconry was sold via the Astana branch of China Construction Bank.

Joint global coordinators, joint lead managers and joint bookrunners CCB, CLSA, Mizuho Securities, Standard Chartered Bank and Agricultural Bank of China Hong Kong priced the March 2022s at par to yield 2.95%. This was 25bp inside initial guidance after books hit Rmb1.3 billion, according to a...