The quick comeback of the Asia-focus buyout fund

Service is resumed. After seeing a worrying drop in capital into Asia-focused buyout funds in early 2019, appetite has risen sharply in the last quarter of the year, recent data shows. However, it seems the bigger private equity names are getting the lion’s share of investment.

With only $1.6 billion raised in the second quarter of 2019, there were concerns that non-Asian investors were bearish on the region’s growth story. However, investment into buyout funds sharply increased to $13 billion in the last quarter of 2019, according to Prequin, a data provider.

But while the average fund size of each fund increased, the total number of funds...