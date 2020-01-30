Private equity

The quick comeback of the Asia-focus buyout fund

After a precipitous drop in early 2019, investor appetite for Asia-focused buyout funds appears to have made a comeback. With more cash in their bags, private equity funds, such as Hillhouse, CITIC Capital and MBK Partners, are gearing up to make big investments in 2020.
January 30, 2020

Service is resumed. After seeing a worrying drop in capital into Asia-focused buyout funds in early 2019, appetite has risen sharply in the last quarter of the year, recent data shows. However, it seems the bigger private equity names are getting the lion’s share of investment.

With only $1.6 billion raised in the second quarter of 2019, there were concerns that non-Asian investors were bearish on the region’s growth story. However, investment into buyout funds sharply increased to $13 billion in the last quarter of 2019, according to Prequin, a data provider.

But while the average fund size of each fund increased, the total number of funds...

¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

FinanceAsia has updated its subscription model.

Registered readers now have the opportunity to read 5 articles from our award-winning website for free.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences.

To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222

Article limit is reached.

Hello! You have used up all of your free articles on FinanceAsia.

To obtain unlimited access to our award-winning exclusive news and analysis, we offer subscription packages, including single user, team subscription (2-5 users), or office-wide licences. To help you and your colleagues access our proprietary content, please contact us at subscriptions@financeasia.com, or +(852) 2122 5222